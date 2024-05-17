Last year, A24 released a restored version of the classic Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense back into theaters. Earlier this year, the studio announced plans for an all-star Stop Making Sense tribute album, featuring a bunch of newer artists covering all the Talking Heads songs from that movie. The selection of artists did not exactly meet with unanimous approval, but this thing has been rolling out for a while, and it’s finally here.

Over the past few months, A24 has been sharing the songs from the new compilation Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense. It started with Paramore’s version of “Burning Down The House,” and David Byrne repaid the favor, covering Paramore’s own “Hard Times.” Byrne probably won’t cover all the other artists on the comp, though. We’ve also posted Teezo Touchdown’s “Making Flippy Floppy,” Girl In Red’s “Girlfriend Is Better,” and Lorde’s “Take Me To The River,” which itself was already an Al Green cover. Now, we can hear the rest.

Everybody’s Getting Involved also has the “Psycho Killer” cover that Miley Cyrus already teased, as well as the National doing “Heaven,” Kevin Abstract taking on “Once In A Lifetime,” BADBADNOTGOOD and Norah Jones covering “This Must Be The Place (Naïve Melody),” Toro Y Moi and Brijean remaking Tom Tom Club’s “Genius Of Love,” and a bunch of others. Stream the full album below.





Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense is out now on A24 Music.