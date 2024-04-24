In January, A24 Music announced a Talking Heads tribute album entitled Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense. Today, they’re sharing the project’s release date — May 17 — as well as the full tracklist. Plus, Girl In Red’s cover of “Girlfriend Is Better” is out now.

“Talking Heads is an iconic band that helped define my identity when I was a teenager and they continue to inspire young people all around the world,” Marie Ulven said in a statement. “Being a part of this tribute is so sick and I’m super grateful I was given the opportunity. Talking Heads forever!!!!”

This announcement comes on the 40th anniversary of Stop Making Sense premiering at the San Francisco Film Festival. That film was restored and rereleased by A24 last year, prompting the band to reunite for Q&As.

So far from the tribute album, we’ve heard Paramore’s reinterpretation of “Burning Down The House,” Teezo Touchdown’s rendition of “Making Flippy Floppy,” and Lorde’s version of “Take Me To The River.” Miley Cyrus also previewed her countrified take on “Psycho Killer” at an intimate event at LA’s Chateau Marmont last month.

Below, hear Girl In Red’s cover of “Girlfriend Is Better” and find the album tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Psycho Killer” – Miley Cyrus

02 “Heaven” – The National

03 “Thank You For Sending Me An Angel” – Blondshell

04 “Found A Job” – The Linda Lindas

05 “Slippery People” – Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado

06 “Burning Down The House” – Paramore

07 “Life During Wartime” – Dj Tunez

08 “Making Flippy Floppy” – Teezo Touchdown

09 “Swamp” – Jean Dawson

10 “What A Day That Was” – The Cavemen.

11 “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” – BADBADNOTGOOD (Feat. Norah Jones)

12 “Once In A Lifetime” – Kevin Abstract

13 “Genius Of Love” – Toro y Moi (Feat. Brijean)

14 “Girlfriend Is Better” – Girl In Red

15 “Take Me To The River” – Lorde

16 “Crosseyed And Painless” – Chicano Batman (Feat. Money Mark)

Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense is out 5/17 on A24 Music.