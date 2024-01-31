Paramore – “Burning Down The House” (Talking Heads Cover)

Last year A24 released an acclaimed restoration of Talking Heads’ 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense and earlier this month, the prestigious film company teased a Stop Making Sense tribute album featuring Paramore covering “Burning Down The House.” That track is out now.

Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense doesn’t have a release date yet, but in addition to Paramore it will feature BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, the Cavemen, Chicano Batman feat. Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, the Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, the National, Teezo Touchdown, and Toro y Moi.

“Burning Down The House” (Talking Heads’ sole top 10 hit in the US) is the perfect pick for a group as lively as Paramore; Hayley Williams’ voice has the personality for it. While the cover was recorded last year, its release along with today’s news that Paramore’s long-planned SZA collab is finally “in the works” should come as a relief to fans who were worried the band was breaking up.

Listen below.