Talking Heads Reportedly Turned Down $80 Million For Short Reunion Tour

Last year Talking Heads shocked everyone by reuniting for a series of promotional appearances behind A24’s restoration of their 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense. Of course everyone wanted to know if the band members, who haven’t performed together since their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction in 2002 and haven’t toured in forty years, would be playing shows now that they’re on speaking terms. Sources now tell Billboard that the group has turned down an $80 million offer from Live Nation to headline six to eight festival gigs and headlining concerts.

Coachella was also interested in a Talking Heads reunion. Festival curator and Goldenvoice president Paul Tollett tells Billboard that he traveled to the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the potential of a performance with Talking Heads, but “sensed there were no shows happening, so I didn’t make an offer.”

No Doubt and Sublime (now fronted by the late Jakob Nowell’s son) are both doing reunion sets at Coachella in April. Billboard estimates No Doubt are being paid $10M for those two performances, though no further reunion shows are expected in 2024 as Gwen Stefani has show commitments and new solo music planned for summer.

As previously reported, a Stop Making Sense tribute album is on its way, with Paramore’s rendition of “Burning Down The House” arriving tomorrow, Jan. 31st.