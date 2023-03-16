Over the weekend, David Byrne returned to the Oscars stage for the first time in over three decades to perform the Best Original Song-nominated track “This Is A Life,” from the Best Picture-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once. In the lead-up to that performance, he gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly where he let slip that EEAAO‘s distributor A24 would be rereleasing Talking Heads’ 1984 Jonathan Demme-directed concert film Stop Making Sense later this year. Today, a teaser for that rerelease is out, which shows Byrne picking up his iconic giant suit from the dry cleaners and testing out some of his dance moves in a mirror.

A new 4K restoration of Stop Making Sense will return to theaters later this year. And a 40th anniversary edition of the concert will be available as a limited-edition deluxe vinyl, featuring a new mix of the audio by Jerry Harrison and E.T. Thorngren and the performances of “Cities” and “Big Business / I Zimbra,” which have not been officially released. It’ll also include a 28-page booklet with previously unpublished photos and new liner notes from Tina Weymouth, David Byrne, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison.

The Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Edition) vinyl will be released on August 18 — you can pre-order that here. No release date has been announced for the Stop Making Sense theatrical run just yet, but check out the teaser trailer below.