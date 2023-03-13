David Byrne and Son Lux performed their Everything Everywhere All At Once song “This Is A Life” at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night. They were joined by Stephanie Hsu, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the film. (Hsu took over vocals for Mitski, who is featured on the version of the track that’s up for Best Original Song.) Byrne was rocking the movie’s signature “hot dog fingers.”

The choir arrangement for the performance was done by Shara Nova aka My Brightest Diamond, who wrote a bit about the process in a recent newsletter.

Byrne has not been on-stage at the Oscars since 1987, when he accepted the award for Best Original Score alongside Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su for The Last Emperor. This is Son Lux and Hsu’s first time at the ceremony.

Watch the “This Is A Life” performance below.

In some other Byrne-related film news, he mentioned in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that his Jonathan Demme-directed 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense would be re-released theatrically by A24.