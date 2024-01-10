Last year, a whole lot of people were reminded that Stop Making Sense, the 1984 film where Jonathan Demme captured Talking Heads onstage, remains arguably the greatest concert film of all time. A24 acquired the rights to Stop Making Sense and put the remastered movie on IMAX screens for its 40th anniversary, and all four Talking Heads reunited onstage for the first time in decades, being interviewed by Spike Lee at the Toronto International Film Festival and then making more and more appearances in support of the movie. Now, there’s apparently a Stop Making Sense tribute album in the works, and one of the bands involved is Paramore.

On Instagram this morning, A24 posted a teaser video in which Paramore’s Hayley Williams accepts a box that’s been delivered to her. It’s David Byrne’s giant suit from Stop Making Sense, as well as a cassette copy of the movie’s soundtrack. Williams tells her bandmates, “I’ve got a tape I’d like to play you” — the first words that David Byrne says in the movie. Under all of that, we hear a few seconds of Paramore’s version of Talking Heads’ 1983 banger “Burning Down The House,” which, at the time of its release, was Talking Heads’ biggest hit. The caption says, “16 tracks from 16 artists. Track 1: @paramore. Coming soon.”

Paramore just had a huge year of their own. They released their album This Is Why and did some heavy touring. A few months ago, after the release of their This Is Why remix album, Paramore mentioned a David Byrne rework that was originally supposed to appear on that remix album. In a live interview, Hayley Williams teased a forthcoming project, saying, “All I’m going to say is it’s fucking insane. It’s incredible. It’s unreal. And hopefully, it won’t be too long before we get to share it.” Maybe it’s this! Below, check out that teaser video and Talking Heads’ great Stop Making Sense version of “Burning Down The House.”

“Psycho Killer” was track one in Stop Making Sense, but if the makers of a tribute album want to mess around with the tracklist, who are we to say that they’re wrong?