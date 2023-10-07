Paramore Have A David Byrne Rework Coming Too

Just yesterday, Paramore released a new version of their latest album This Is Why featuring reworks by Panda Bear, Wet Leg, Julien Baker, and more. Last night, the band was in conversation with writer Amanda Petrusich for The New Yorker Festival, and they talked about a yet-to-be-released David Byrne track that was originally intended for the remix album. When talking about the album, Petrusich mentioned that Byrne was involved, though he doesn’t appear on the edition that’s already out.

“There was someone that [Amanda Petrusich] mentioned who was going to be on this record but we’re saving it for something,” Hayley Williams noted, continuing: “So, all I’m going to say is it’s fucking insane. It’s incredible. It’s unreal. And hopefully, it won’t be too long before we get to share it. But we decided it was too special and we needed to wait and there’s more to that story and you’ll know all about it as soon as we’re able to share.”

Earlier this year, Byrne was spotted at a Paramore show at Madison Square Garden and met with the band: