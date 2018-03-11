Features
Florence + The Machine’s New Single “Sky Full Of Song” Out On Record Store Day
It looks like Florence + The Machine are releasing a new 7-inch for
Record Store Day
. A
listing on the Dutch RSD website
reveals the…
Peter Helman
|
March 11, 2018 - 6:15 pm
Credit:
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Lil Uzi Vert A No-Show At New Orleans Buku Fest
Lil Uzi Vert was a no-show in New Orleans Saturday (3/10), giving promoters of the Buku Festival no explanation for pulling out of the event…
Dave Brooks / Billboard
|
March 11, 2018 - 4:57 pm
Credit:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Juelz Santana Flees NJ Airport After TSA Finds Loaded Gun
Authorities are on the lookout for rapper/actor Juelz Santana, who reportedly ran out of New Jersey’s Newark Airport Friday evening (3/9) after Transportation Security Administration…
Mitchell Peters / Billboard
|
March 10, 2018 - 3:05 pm
Credit:
Elizabeth Williams / AP
Martin Shkreli Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison
Martin Shkreli is going to prison, y'all! The big pharma weasel-person who became infamous for inflating the price of an anti-parasite drug called Daraprim from…
Chris DeVille
|
March 9, 2018 - 2:46 pm
Credit:
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Are In Final Stages Of Two EPs
The Smashing Pumpkins are decidedly back. Frontman Billy Corgan took to Instagram Friday (March 9) to reveal, and add some updates, on a slew of…
Natalie Maher / Billboard
|
March 9, 2018 - 12:56 pm
Credit:
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Hosting Overnight Musical & Culinary Experience At His Hotel
Justin Vernon and his Bon Iver bandmate S. Carey have announced something called "
Lock Inn
," an exclusive overnight musical and culinary experience held at Vernon's…
Peter Helman
|
March 8, 2018 - 8:49 pm
Credit:
Christie Goodwin
Nick Cave Announces US Q&A Tour
Got a question for Nick Cave? Do you have easy access to New York, Boston, or Northampton? If you meet these qualification, I have some…
Chris DeVille
|
March 8, 2018 - 9:19 am
Credit:
Francesco Prandoni/Redferns/Getty Images
Red Bull Music Festival Returning To New York With Fever Ray, Robyn, & More
Red Bull Music Festival will return to New York in May. The series will run 5/3-26 with events scheduled to take place at various NYC…
Gabriela Tully Claymore
|
March 7, 2018 - 5:44 pm
Credit:
Larry Busacca / Getty
Kevin Shields Talks New My Bloody Valentine EPs
Just over five years ago, the impossible happened: My Bloody Valentine actually, finally released a followup to their seminal, immortal 1991 LP
Loveless
. Insofar as…
Ryan Leas
|
March 7, 2018 - 2:31 pm
The Cranberries Announce Final Album With Dolores O’Riordan And 25th Anniversary Edition Of Debut
The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan
died earlier this year
, and today the remaining members of the band have announced that they will complete work on…
James Rettig
|
March 7, 2018 - 1:41 pm
Credit:
Rich Polk/Getty Images for InList
Fred Durst Directing John Travolta In New Film
Moose
Over the last decade, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst has occasionally directed films -- his first was 2007's
The Education Of Charlie Banks
and then he…
James Rettig
|
March 7, 2018 - 10:26 am
NME
Ending Print Edition
New Musical Express
, the iconic British music magazine, has been publishing weekly ever since 1952. For decades, the magazine has been central to the voracious,…
Tom Breihan
|
March 7, 2018 - 8:57 am
Record Store Day 2018 Will Bring New Songs From Kevin Shields & Brian Eno, Mac DeMarco, Dan Rossen, & More
Record Store Day is once again on the horizon, and the 2018 edition will feature the usual assortment of fresh songs and vinyl exclusives. Among…
James Rettig
|
March 6, 2018 - 5:35 pm
Credit:
Patrick McMullan / Getty Images
Fyre Fest Organizer Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud, Faces Up To 40 Years In Prison
Fyre Fest
organizer Billy McFarland has pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. McFarland originally pleaded
not guilty
in October.
TMZ
reports that the…
Gabriela Tully Claymore
|
March 6, 2018 - 4:31 pm
Credit:
Steven Senne/AP
Yo-Yo Ma Performs For California Siblings Held Captive
World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma held a special concert for the California siblings who authorities said were starved and shackled to their beds by their parents.
The Associated Press
|
March 6, 2018 - 3:00 pm
