News

Florence

Florence + The Machine’s New Single “Sky Full Of Song” Out On Record Store Day

It looks like Florence + The Machine are releasing a new 7-inch for Record Store Day. A listing on the Dutch RSD website reveals the…
Peter Helman | March 11, 2018 - 6:15 pm
Lil Uzi Vert
Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert A No-Show At New Orleans Buku Fest

Lil Uzi Vert was a no-show in New Orleans Saturday (3/10), giving promoters of the Buku Festival no explanation for pulling out of the event…
Dave Brooks / Billboard | March 11, 2018 - 4:57 pm
Juelz Santana
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Juelz Santana Flees NJ Airport After TSA Finds Loaded Gun

Authorities are on the lookout for rapper/actor Juelz Santana, who reportedly ran out of New Jersey’s Newark Airport Friday evening (3/9) after Transportation Security Administration…
Mitchell Peters / Billboard | March 10, 2018 - 3:05 pm
Martin Shkreli
Credit: Elizabeth Williams / AP

Martin Shkreli Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison

Martin Shkreli is going to prison, y'all! The big pharma weasel-person who became infamous for inflating the price of an anti-parasite drug called Daraprim from…
Chris DeVille | March 9, 2018 - 2:46 pm
Billy Corgan
Credit: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Are In Final Stages Of Two EPs

The Smashing Pumpkins are decidedly back. Frontman Billy Corgan took to Instagram Friday (March 9) to reveal, and add some updates, on a slew of…
Natalie Maher / Billboard | March 9, 2018 - 12:56 pm
Bon Iver
Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Hosting Overnight Musical & Culinary Experience At His Hotel

Justin Vernon and his Bon Iver bandmate S. Carey have announced something called "Lock Inn," an exclusive overnight musical and culinary experience held at Vernon's…
Peter Helman | March 8, 2018 - 8:49 pm
Nick Cave
Credit: Christie Goodwin

Nick Cave Announces US Q&A Tour

Got a question for Nick Cave? Do you have easy access to New York, Boston, or Northampton? If you meet these qualification, I have some…
Chris DeVille | March 8, 2018 - 9:19 am
Fever Ray
Credit: Francesco Prandoni/Redferns/Getty Images

Red Bull Music Festival Returning To New York With Fever Ray, Robyn, & More

Red Bull Music Festival will return to New York in May. The series will run 5/3-26 with events scheduled to take place at various NYC…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 7, 2018 - 5:44 pm
My Bloody Valentine
Credit: Larry Busacca / Getty

Kevin Shields Talks New My Bloody Valentine EPs

Just over five years ago, the impossible happened: My Bloody Valentine actually, finally released a followup to their seminal, immortal 1991 LP Loveless. Insofar as…
Ryan Leas | March 7, 2018 - 2:31 pm
83047a28cad146765e8a8002d0e0cc69-1520447736

The Cranberries Announce Final Album With Dolores O’Riordan And 25th Anniversary Edition Of Debut

The Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan died earlier this year, and today the remaining members of the band have announced that they will complete work on…
James Rettig | March 7, 2018 - 1:41 pm
durst-1520435990
Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for InList

Fred Durst Directing John Travolta In New Film Moose

Over the last decade, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst has occasionally directed films -- his first was 2007's The Education Of Charlie Banks and then he…
James Rettig | March 7, 2018 - 10:26 am
NME

NME Ending Print Edition

New Musical Express, the iconic British music magazine, has been publishing weekly ever since 1952. For decades, the magazine has been central to the voracious,…
Tom Breihan | March 7, 2018 - 8:57 am
418458707585-1520374318

Record Store Day 2018 Will Bring New Songs From Kevin Shields & Brian Eno, Mac DeMarco, Dan Rossen, & More

Record Store Day is once again on the horizon, and the 2018 edition will feature the usual assortment of fresh songs and vinyl exclusives. Among…
James Rettig | March 6, 2018 - 5:35 pm
Billy McFarland
Credit: Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Fyre Fest Organizer Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud, Faces Up To 40 Years In Prison

Fyre Fest organizer Billy McFarland has pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. McFarland originally pleaded not guilty in October. TMZ reports that the…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 6, 2018 - 4:31 pm
Yo-Yo Ma
Credit: Steven Senne/AP

Yo-Yo Ma Performs For California Siblings Held Captive

World-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma held a special concert for the California siblings who authorities said were starved and shackled to their beds by their parents.
The Associated Press | March 6, 2018 - 3:00 pm
1 2 3 4 ...

SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

Heavy Rotation

All »
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
03 Greedo – The Wolf Of Grape Street
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Caroline Says – No Fool Like An Old Fool
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Hot Snakes – Jericho Sirens
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Mount Eerie – Now Only
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Girls Rituals – Im Desperate
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
Ness Nite – Dream Girl
David Byrne – American Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
Lucy Dacus – Historian
Lucy Dacus – Historian

In Case You Missed It

38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
38 Essential '80s Songs About Nuclear Anxiety
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
30 Essential Songs From The Golden Era Of Emo
34 Essential Glam Songs
34 Essential Glam Songs
 