Watch The Last Dinner Party Cover Blondie’s “Call Me”

It’s a good time to be the Last Dinner Party. The British indie rock band were nominated for the Mercury Prize today and were covered by Kelly Clarkson last week. Now, their Like A Version session is out, and they tackled Blondie’s “Call Me.”

In the interview, Abigail Morris and Georgia Davies explained they picked the song because it was their go-to karaoke track as teenagers. “We would destroy it at house parties and clear the room,” Morris said. “This is us trying to reclaim all those years and do it well.”

“What’s good about this version is we didn’t try and do it like her because I don’t think I could’ve,” she added. “I think it’s nice we’ve been able to reinterpret it and do more of an homage rather than trying to be Debbie Harry because no one can.”

They also performed “Burn Alive” from their latest album, Prelude To Ecstasy. Watch their session and interview below.