Kelly Clarkson has been having fun this year with covers of Metallica, Olivia Rodrigo, Weezer, Mitski, and plenty more. Today, the pop star tackled the Last Dinner Party’s “Nothing Matters” for her show’s Kellyoke segment.

“Nothing Matters” comes from the British band’s debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, which came out earlier this year. In February, Sophie Ellis-Bextor covered the song as well. Check out Clarkson’s performance of it below.