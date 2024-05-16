Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?”

Last year, Kelly Clarkson covered Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS single “Vampire,” and last month Clarkson tackled Rodrigo’s Hunger Games song “Can’t Catch Me Now.” On tonight’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pop veteran performed a rendition of Rodrigo’s other GUTS banger, “bad idea right?.”

“bad idea right?” had topped our Best Songs Of The Week list back in August, and it was also covered by the Liverpool band Courting earlier this year. Hear Clarkson’s take on it below.

Rodrigo has been on her massive GUTS tour. Earlier this week, the singer suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction, fittingly in the middle of “love is embarrassing,” which she got a kick out of.