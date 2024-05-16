Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?”

News May 16, 2024 7:26 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?”

News May 16, 2024 7:26 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Kelly Clarkson covered Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS single “Vampire,” and last month Clarkson tackled Rodrigo’s Hunger Games song “Can’t Catch Me Now.” On tonight’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pop veteran performed a rendition of Rodrigo’s other GUTS banger, “bad idea right?.”

“bad idea right?” had topped our Best Songs Of The Week list back in August, and it was also covered by the Liverpool band Courting earlier this year. Hear Clarkson’s take on it below.

Rodrigo has been on her massive GUTS tour. Earlier this week, the singer suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction, fittingly in the middle of “love is embarrassing,” which she got a kick out of.

@martareismatias a wardrobe malfunction during love is embarrassing is the funniesy thing ever #oliviarodrigo #gutstour #gutsoliviarodrigo #gutsworldtour #gutslondon #oliviarodrigoguts #oliviarodrigolondon #loveisembarassing @Olivia Rodrigo @livies hq ❤️ ♬ original sound – marta matias

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

David Sanborn Dead At 78

3 days ago 0

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Sells Entire Past And Future Song Catalog

2 days ago 0

Connecticut’s Soundside Music Festival (Formerly Known As Sound On Sound) Announces 2024 Lineup

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest