Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” For Halloween

News October 31, 2023 5:32 PM By Tom Breihan

Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” For Halloween

News October 31, 2023 5:32 PM By Tom Breihan

Earlier this year, Olivia Rodrigo launched the rollout for her blockbuster sophomore album GUTS by releasing the ferocious ballad “Vampire.” It was one of the only non-country songs to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this summer. There’s been tons of speculation about who Olivia Rodrigo is singing about on “Vampire,” but she’s probably not talking about an actual, literal vampire. Still, it’s been a while since we’ve gotten a new Halloween classic, and we might as well adapt “Vampire” as one.

Kelly Clarkson loves a Halloween classic. On her daytime talk show, she tends to go all-out for the holiday, dressing herself and her band up in elaborate costumes and covering spooky-time classics like “I Put A Spell On You” or “Monster Mash.” Today, Clarkson and her backing band all dressed up as vampires and naturally covered “Vampire.” The song might not quite fit the strict definition of “spooky,” but Kelly Clarkson sang the hell out of it, as she does with everything that she covers. Even in abbreviated form, without the cusses, the song sounded great. Below, watch Clarkson’s “Vampire” video and Olivia Rodrigo’s original video.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Christopher Walken Recreated His Viral Foo Fighters Introduction On SNL

3 days ago 0

Watch Depeche Mode Perform “Dressed In Black” For The First Time In 13 Years

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “Last Friday Night (TGIF)”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest