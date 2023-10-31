Earlier this year, Olivia Rodrigo launched the rollout for her blockbuster sophomore album GUTS by releasing the ferocious ballad “Vampire.” It was one of the only non-country songs to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this summer. There’s been tons of speculation about who Olivia Rodrigo is singing about on “Vampire,” but she’s probably not talking about an actual, literal vampire. Still, it’s been a while since we’ve gotten a new Halloween classic, and we might as well adapt “Vampire” as one.

Kelly Clarkson loves a Halloween classic. On her daytime talk show, she tends to go all-out for the holiday, dressing herself and her band up in elaborate costumes and covering spooky-time classics like “I Put A Spell On You” or “Monster Mash.” Today, Clarkson and her backing band all dressed up as vampires and naturally covered “Vampire.” The song might not quite fit the strict definition of “spooky,” but Kelly Clarkson sang the hell out of it, as she does with everything that she covers. Even in abbreviated form, without the cusses, the song sounded great. Below, watch Clarkson’s “Vampire” video and Olivia Rodrigo’s original video.