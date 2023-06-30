Olivia Rodrigo has released “Vampire,” the lead single to her sophomore album GUTS, which she announced earlier this week — it’ll be out in September.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo said in a press release about her new album. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.” Rodrigo once again worked on the album with producer Dan Nigro.

“Vampire” is Rodrigo’s first single since the release of her debut SOUR in 2021, which established her as a pop force to be reckoned with. It resulted in two #1 singles and a number of other top 10 hits, and she won three Grammys after it, including one for Best New Artist.

Rodrigo also opened up to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about both “Vampire” and the album title GUTS:

I wrote the song on the piano, super chill, in December of last year. And my producer Dan and I finished it in January and finished writing it. And I’ve just always been really obsessed with songs that are very dynamic. My favorite songs are high and low, and reel you in and spit you back out. And so we wanted to do a song where it just crescendoed the entire time and it reflects the pent-up anger that you have for a situation. I had [the title GUTS] for a long time. I had it actually when I was making SOUR. I’m like, “I want the next one to be GUTS.” I had it in my head. I’m like, “Four letters, all caps, just like SOUR.” I love it. I just think it’s an interesting word. People use it in so many interesting contexts, like spill your guts. Hate your guts, I think is a really interesting term. Means bravery, but it also means intuition, like listen to your gut. I just think it’s all of these things that coincidentally were things that I’ve really been thinking about in this chapter.

The track comes with a music video directed by Petra Collins, who also directed Rodrigo’s videos for “good 4 u” and “brutal.” Watch and listen below.

https://twitter.com/oliviarodrigo/status/1674631463940263936?s=46&t=pGV6FdCAVMdqJBB6Yzyh_g

GUTS is out 9/8 via Geffen.