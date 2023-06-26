Olivia Rodrigo Announces Sophomore Album GUTS, Out In September

A little over two years ago, Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour, which was home to two #1 singles and a number of other Top 10 hits and established the young musician as a major pop force. A couple weeks ago, Rodrigo announced a new single, “Vampire,” which will be out later this week. And before that arrives, she has officially announced her sophomore album: It’s called GUTS, and it’ll be out on September 8.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” Rodrigo said in a press release. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

GUTS was once again recorded with producer Dan Nigro. The album is available to pre-order in a variety of different editions, which you can check out here.