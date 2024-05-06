Drake just dropped the latest installment in his ever-escalating feud with Kendrick Lamar. Friday night, immediately after releasing his own epic “Family Matters,” in which he accused Kendrick of physically abusing his fiancée Whitney Alford and suggested Kendrick’s business partner Dave Free actually fathered one of their children, Drake was hit with “meet the grahams,” in which Kendrick alleged that Drake has a secret 11-year-old daughter and is part of a sex trafficking network in Toronto. The next afternoon, Kendrick released yet another diss, “Not Like Us,” in which he outright called Drake a pedophile.

Now the weekend wraps up(?) with Drake’s response. Just as K.Dot jacked Drake’s series of timestamped loosies with “6:16 In LA,” Drake’s new song “The Heart Part 6” takes its title from Kendrick’s own long-running series. On the new song, Drake denies that he is involved with sex trafficking or sex with minors. He says his camp fed Kendrick false information about having a daughter, and he doubles down on his assertions that Kendrick is estranged from Alford and that she’s romantically linked to Dave Free. The cover art is a screenshot of Free commenting under a photo of Kendrick and Alford’s children.

On his social accounts, along with posting the song, Drake wrote, “And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address” — an allusion to the cover art from “Not Like Us,” which supposedly showed Drake’s house.

Hear “The Heart Part 6” below.