Kendrick Lamar Just Released A Fourth Drake Diss Track, “Not Like Us”

Kendrick Lamar is still at it. The rapper has been feuding with Drake, dropping the diss track “Euphoria” on Tuesday followed by “6:16 In LA” yesterday morning and “meet the grahams” at midnight. With each song, Lamar has been getting more ruthless. His newest one, “Not Like Us,” produced by Mustard, is brutal.

While Lamar’s previous tracks had lines accusing Drake of pedophilia, “Not Like Us” goes deeper. He also takes aim at Chubbs (Drake’s head of security) and OVO musicians PartyNextDoor and Baka Not Nice (who was once arrested on human trafficking charges). “Certified lover boy, certified pedophiles,” Lamar raps. Also: “Why he trollin’ like a bitch? Ain’t you tired?/ Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A-Minor.” The artwork for the single depicts Drake’s house on a predator app.

Drake so far has gone after Lamar on the tracks “Push Ups,” “Taylor Made Freestyle,” and, most recently, “Family Matters.” The beef began in March with “Like That,” the #1 hit from Future and Metro Boomin on which Lamar was featured.

Hear “Not Like Us” below.