Just over a month ago, Kendrick Lamar kicked off a whole series of rap storylines when he went after both Drake and J. Cole in his surprise guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s track “Like That.” The track ignited tensions that have been simmering for more than a decade, and it kicked off a whole lot of activity. “Like That” debuted at #1, J. Cole responded and then retracted his response, and Drake went after Kendrick on his own songs “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” the latter of which features fake AI verses from Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg. Now, Kendrick Lamar has finally fired back at Drake on the furious six-minute diss track “Euphoria.”

“Euphoria” starts off with a bit of a fake-out: Kendrick Lamar rapping in patient, gentle spoken-word cadences over a soft, jazzy beat, even as his lyrics get stormy: “Know you a master manipulator and a habitual liar, too/ But don’t tell no lie ’bout me, and I won’t tell truths ’bout you.” Then the beat switches into something harder and more immediate, and Kendrick goes back into his frantic, aggressive “Like That” zone. Over its six minutes, the beat keeps switching, and Kendrick keeps hitting Drake from all angles while hinting at bigger revelations that could appear on future songs if the feud keeps going.

Over the course of the track, Kendrick Lamar brings up Drake’s Pusha T beef, says that he’s got ‘Pac turning in his grave, says he has no classics, hints at cosmetic surgery, claims Drake wanted a feature from him and that Drake tried to stop “Like That” with a cease-and-desist, and tells Drake that he can’t get swag from hanging out with Lil Yachty, on top of a whole lot of other stuff. In referencing the movie A.I., he also names megachurch pastor Joel Osteen when he seems to mean Haley Joel Osment.

Nah Kendrick crazy for referencing this 😂 pic.twitter.com/K1Q9CjXRCq — André 3K+3 Benjamin (@montycbenjamin) April 30, 2024

In what might be the heaviest moment, Kendrick says that Drake doesn’t know anything about raising a son. Kendrick also says that the issue isn’t about the greatest; it’s “about love and hate,” and then he goes on this bender: “I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress/ I hate the way you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct/ We hate the bitches you fuck ’cause they confuse themselves with real women/ And notice I said ‘We’ — it’s not just me, I’m what the culture fellin’.” He went in on this one. Listen below.