Toronto Restaurant New Ho King Flooded With Attention After Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Track

A Toronto restaurant has been flooded with attention after it was mentioned in Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss track “Euphoria.” On the song, Kendrick puts on a Toronto accent and mentions the Chinese spot New Ho King, which is on Spadina Avenue in Toronto. “I be at New Ho King eatin’ fried rice with a dip sauce and a blammy,” he raps.

In the past couple days since the track was released, New Ho King has received a bunch of new five-star reviews on Google that shout out Kendrick (though it still has only a 3.9 overall rating). Local TV station CityNews went out to Toronto’s Chinatown neighborhood to talk to the owner, who is thankful for all the new recognition:

“Euphoria” was recently played during the NBA Playoffs halftime report: