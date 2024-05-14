Connecticut’s Soundside Music Festival (Formerly Known As Sound On Sound) Announces 2024 Lineup

Since 2022, Bridgeport, Connecticut has hosted the relatively rootsy music festival known as Sound On Sound. This year, the fest is changing its name. It’s now the Soundside Music Festival — see because it’s on the Long Island Sound — but it’ll return to Bridgeport’s Seaside Park 9/28-29. Today, they’ve announced this year’s relatively compact lineup, which includes some big stars.

New England folk-pop supernova Noah Kahan and old festival standbys Foo Fighters will headline the newly renamed Soundside Fest. Queens Of The Stone Age are playing on the same night as Foo Fighters, so you never know if old friends and collaborators Dave Grohl and Josh Homme will get together onstage.

The bill also features people like Fleet Foxes, Goo Goo Dolls, Norah Jones, Teddy Swims, the Kills, Lisa Loeb And Nine Stories, Madi Diaz, Hurray For The Riff Raff, and the War And Treaty. The first night also has Boyz II Men, and I bet it would be cool to see them at a festival like this. You can find all the relevant info here.