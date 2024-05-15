Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Sells Entire Past And Future Song Catalog

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has sold his entire catalog, both past and future, to Sony Music Publishing. As Variety reports, the deal includes the entire Tame Impala discography as well as Parker’s increasingly substantial list of songwriting credits on pop songs from Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Travis Scott, and many more.

“The idea of passing on ownership of my songs is one that I don’t think about very lightly, at all,” Parker shared in a statement. “They are the fruit of my blood, sweat and creativity over all the years I’ve been a recording artist and songwriter so far.”

“I have a lot of love and trust for the Sony publishing family and have only had great experiences with Damian Trotter and the rest of the gang worldwide,” Parker continued. “I don’t think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony’s, and I’m excited for the future and happy I can keep working with them on whatever the future brings…”

Most recently, Parker co-produced the entirety of Dua Lipa’s new album Radical Optimism.