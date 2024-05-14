We’ve Got A File On You: System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian

Interviewing His Grandfather, Stepan, About The Armenian Genocide For The Documentary Screamers (2006)

What did that experience mean to you?

TANKIAN: It was very important to me because he was a survivor of the Armenian genocide. He had told us the stories of his family and how they had perished and the whole story of the genocide. Growing up, he had shared it with us as we were ready to listen to it, age-wise. He was an activist himself, someone who had been a community leader and worked hard for Armenians in the diaspora. It meant a lot for me, for people to understand his story. The US government didn’t recognize the genocide, so it was important to pay respect to survivors. I was able to get a full life story from him on camera.

Winning His First Grammy for “B.Y.O.B.” (2006)

Did it feel like a moment of validation for your music? I know you had already started to check out of System by this point.

TANKIAN: A few years earlier, they had nominated us for a Grammy and asked us to play at the Grammy Awards. At the time, Daron and I both just went, “No, thanks.” I guess it’s the punk rock attitude that you don’t really need someone else’s praise, that kind of thing. But, then they give us one two years later without showing up anyway. So it was nice. It’s something you can write in a book: Grammy award-winning author. [laughs] But it is what it is. I could name 100 bands that haven’t received Grammys that are really important to music, but it is what it is.

His First Solo Album, Elect The Dead (2007)

How did it feel like making a solo record after being with System for all that time?

TANKIAN: It honestly felt really invigorating. It felt great because I felt like, especially within the last few years of the band, that I had a lot more ideas than I could put through that then I could work through the band. There was a creative schism with them in my songwriting, at least from my perspective, and I felt like I couldn’t get everything through that I wanted to within System. When I was doing Elect The Dead, my first solo record, I had this renewed vigor for songwriting and creating, and I really thrived making that record. It was a whole different process, of course, because you’re doing it by yourself. You don’t have any bandmates. So it’s a different process of writing, recording, and demoing, and I loved it. The success of that record and my career opening up on its own outside of System gave me the missing…

Confidence?

TANKIAN: Yeah, as a songwriter, as a performer, as an artist. When we started working together with System, I was at a different level of assertiveness and confidence than I was when I left System in 2006 when we decided to take a hiatus.

With Elect The Dead, in particular, what did you enjoy most about making that?

TANKIAN: When you’re writing a song, exactly every element of it, from instrumentals to lyrics to the video, you want to make. Everything about that song and that record, if you have a complete idea, it’s nice to take input from others that you respect artistically. But ultimately, you gotta make that decision because it’s your own thing. I like being able to just make the decision on my own, without having to run it by a committee and have it changed because someone felt like this part was maybe too mellow, or this part may be too this or that. That part to me was invigorating and emancipating.

Again, not that I didn’t play it for people and take input I did with every solo record from people that I respect. I’ll play it to take input, weigh it, but ultimately make the decision myself, and it felt good doing that after being in a band for so many years. That was nice. When you write partial music, like if you have a partial vision for an artistic endeavor, and not a full vision, then a collaboration is incredibly helpful and necessary. But when you have a full vision of what you want to present, then sometimes it might get in the way.

Receiving A Commemorative Medal From Former Prime Minister Of Armenia Tigran Sargsyan (2011)

I imagine you probably had some really complicated feelings about this.

TANKIAN: I did, yeah. I was dealing with a post-Soviet, corrupt government. I didn’t want to authenticate them by accepting something like that. However, I also thought through it, and I thought, “Wow, this might be an occasion for me to actually have a real conversation with someone in power there and let them know some of the things that we, as a diaspora and Armenians, think is wrong with the situation there, even though that sounds very presumptuous. So I took that occasion and accepted their gracious gift of that medal of freedom. And I had a really nice, one-on-one private conversation with the PM at the time. We talked about corruption; we talked about Armenia’s energy reliance on food production. I asked a lot of questions. I also made it clear that the long-term devolution of corrupt practices and the oligarchic system within the country was going to be harmful for our people and that we were all aware of it.

Almost Appearing On Avicii’s Rock Album, Stories (2015)

TANKIAN: No one’s brought that up. Interesting. He was a really, really sweet guy. I feel so bad that he passed the way that he did. I had many offers to work with DJ songwriters before. Sometimes, I’d hear a song and go, “Yeah, that’s not for me.” And in his case, I thought to myself, “I just want to meet the guy and see if something comes out that we can jam on and elaborate into a collaborative effort.” So I met him at A&M Studios in Hollywood, and we had a nice hang, and I played some music. I sang some stuff. He was putting it together. It never fully panned out. I remember seeing him and realizing he looked tired. He mentioned that he was having some health troubles and issues. And he was so young. He was in his early 20s. And I looked at his career and the pace at which he was going, and I remember telling him, “Pace it, dude. You can be around for a long, long time doing this. Pace it. Don’t let other people and their greed or influence push you too hard. Do what you’d like to do. But you don’t have to do two shows in one night or whatever.” Like, he just looked tired. And I’m like, “This guy’s in his 20s. Why is he tired?” I remember that, and it’s unfortunate how it ended up.

Paying Tribute To Chris Cornell With Remaining Audioslave Members In Prophets Of Rage (2017)

How have Chris and Soundgarden inspired your own work?

TANKIAN: Chris was always one of my favorite rock singers. Growing up with the Seattle grunge scene, I loved his range. I loved his intentions behind his vocals. Years later, when I got to meet him in person, I was very grateful. We became friends and hung out a number of times. He came and visited us on our farm in New Zealand one time, and we hung out in LA, and I love his family. It was really difficult singing his song with Audioslave while we were on tour, within the year that he passed. We were all tearful, but we wanted to pay homage to our friend who was an incredible icon in music. It’s very rare to have artists where, no matter what genre they’re in, that when they perform you feel every note; you feel every word. And that was Chris, a really sad loss for us all.

Starting His Own Coffee Company, Kavat (2018)

How did you get the idea for this?

TANKIAN: My grandmother and my mom used to make Armenian coffee at home and have a conversation, and that smell would waft throughout the house when I was a young kid. Since then, I’ve loved the smell of coffee. If I walk somewhere, I love going to cafes. I love ordering coffee because I love coffee, but even if I didn’t order it, I would just walk in and sit there and smell it. And I love it. It makes me feel good, like the vibe of coffee, the smell of coffee. And so I wanted to start a coffee line of my own and introduce organic modern Armenian coffee. We started a company called Kavat, along with some partners in 2018, and we’ve been going at it since. We’re about to open up a cafe gallery in Eagle Rock, California in the next month and a half, and we’ll be a flagship store for Kavat Coffee.

Covers Of “Chop Suey!” By Tina Fey And The Iguana Lady In Sing 2 (2018-2021)

Many covers of “Chop Suey!” have surfaced over the past few years. There have been some really wild ones. One of them is Tina Fey on SNL in 2018. Have you seen it?

TANKIAN: I have, yeah, a long while ago, but yeah, I have. That was great. There have been a lot of little moments of covers. One of my favorite ones is Jack Black’s, when he just kind of makes shit up, and he’s so great. But yeah, there have been a lot. There are some really cool South American players that have done a cover of it. Recently, I saw a woman — I’m trying to remember her name — but she was playing children’s musical instruments and singing about diapers.

My friend sent that video to me!

TANKIAN: Oh my God, everyone’s been sending it to me! [laughs] It’s genius. I love that I’ve been a part of something that’s been communicated so widely that it has become part of people’s culture. I think that’s beautiful.

Another one that stands out is the iguana lady in the movie Sing 2 by the people who did Minions. Have you seen that?

TANKIAN: Oh, yes, I have seen that. Yes, I have. [laughs]

On a related note, what do you and your kid usually listen to in the car together?

TANKIAN: We’ve been recently listening to this rock instrumental band called Dance With The Dead. I took him to one of their concerts in Orange County about six months ago, and he’s loving it. He’s really into metal right now, but we play him everything from soundtracks to pop music to hip-hop to jazz, but he’s in his metal phase right now. He thinks he’s cool because he likes metal. [laughs]

Publicly Requesting Imagine Dragons To Cancel Their Show In Azerbaijan, Only For Them To Perform There Anyway (2023)

Last year, you asked Imagine Dragons to cancel their performance in Azerbaijan, but they did it anyway. Why do you think divestment from oppressive colonizers, whether that’s Azerbaijan or Israel, is an effective form of political protest?

TANKIAN: Because proof is in the pudding. Anytime that there’s an economic blockade against such a country, that will affect it greatly. It makes a big difference. Divestment does make a huge difference. In a global economy, nobody wants to be isolated. No country wants to be isolated. No country leader wants an arrest warrant at the ICC, no matter how powerful they are, no matter how many weapons they have. Nobody wants to be isolated from the world community. And that is exactly why divestment sanctions make a big difference.

Azerbaijan attacked Armenia in 2020; they did an ethnic cleansing and a nine-month blockade that the UN’s International Court of Justice had to decree against it, asking them to open up the illegal blockade. They were trying to starve 120,000 people in their historic homelands for thousands of years.

And in September of last year, two weeks before Hamas’ attack, Israel and Azerbaijan attacked Armenians and ethnically cleansed them and left them as refugees. In Armenia, these people whose ancestors have lived there for thousands of years, left their homes, left everything, left the graves of their ancestors to a dictatorial regime in Baku. So knowing that, if a band or Formula 1 or COP29 decide to do their event there, then I guess it would have been cool to do such events in Nazi Germany. I guess it’s cool to do it in Russia now, why not? Why say it’s not OK to do it in one and OK to do it in the other? Anyone that does ethnic cleansing and genocide needs to be fucking punished. So that’s why I got pissed off. Some artists are artists and some artists are entertainers, and I’ll leave it at that.