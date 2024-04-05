J. Cole Hits Back At Kendrick Lamar On Surprise Mixtape: “He Fell Off Like The Simpsons

Kendrick Lamar sent the rap world aflutter last month with a guest verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That” lashing out at Drake and J. Cole. In the verse, K.Dot responded to Drake and Cole’s For All The Dogs track “First Person Shooter,” a #1 hit in which Cole rapped about the three stars’ vaunted place in the hip-hop hierarchy: “Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K. Dot, is it Aubrey, or me?/ We the big three like we started a league.” On “Like That,” among other insults, Kendrick replied, “Motherfuck the big three, n***a, it’s just big me!”

The world has been waiting for Drake to reply, especially as “Like That” shot to #1 and former allies like Travis Scott line up to take Kendrick’s side. Instead, we get a retort from Cole. Might Delete Later, a new surprise mixtape released today, ends with “7 Minute Drill,” on which Cole makes his grand response. The song is essentially all about the “Like That” situation, but its first verse in particular gets into the specifics. Cole accuses Kendrick of falling off “like The Simpsons.” He says people only pretended to like To Pimp A Butterfly. He suggests that Kendrick is only coming after him now because “now I’m front of the line with a comfortable lead” and that “if he wasn’t dissin’, then we wouldn’t be discussin’ him.”

Here’s the whole verse, via Genius:

I came up in the ‘Ville, so I’m good when it’s tension

He still doin’ shows, but fell off like The Simpsons

Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic

Your second shit put n****s to sleep, but they gassed it

Your third shit was massive and that was your prime

I was trailin’ right behind and I just now hit mine

Now I’m front of the line with a comfortable lead

How ironic, soon as I got it, now he want somethin’ with me

Well, he caught me at the perfect time, jump up and see

Boy, I got here off of bars, not no controversy

Funny thing about it, bitch, I don’t even want the prestige

Fuck the Grammys ’cause them crackers ain’t never done nothin’ for me, ho

Slugs took my n****’s soul, drugs took another one

The rap beef ain’t realer than the shit I seen in Cumberland

He averagin’ one hard verse like every thirty months or somethin’

If he wasn’t dissin’, then we wouldn’t be discussin’ him

Lord, don’t make me have to smoke this n**** ’cause I fuck with him

But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him

I’m Nino with this thing, this that New Jack City meme

Yeah, I’m aimin’ at G-Money, cryin’ tears before I bust at him

It’s true that Mr. Morale was a step down, but if anyone fell off like The Simpsons, it was Drake. Hear “7 Minute Drill” and the full Might Delete Later below.