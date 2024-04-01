“Like That,” the Future and Metro Boomin song on which Kendrick Lamar ignited a massive public feud with Drake and J. Cole, debuts at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 this week. Per Billboard, in the week ending March 28 “Like That” sold 9,000 copies, accumulated 5.6 million radio airplay impressions, and, most importantly, racked up 59.6 million streams — the highest weekly stream total in more than a year, since Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” put up 59.7 million in February 2023. It’s the third #1 hit for both Future and Kendrick and the first for Metro as an artist. (He previously topped the chart as a co-writer and co-producer via Migos’ “Bad And Boujee” and the Weeknd’s “Heartless.”)

It’s a dominant week on the singles chart for Future and Metro. Their album We Don’t Trust You lands five songs in the top 10: “Like That” at #1, “Type Shit” at #2, “Cinderella” at #6, “We Don’t Trust You” at #8, and “Young Metro” at #9. Ariana Grande is the only woman in the top 10 this week with former #1 hit “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” at #10. Jack Harlow’s everlasting “Lovin On Me” is still hanging around at #7, while three hearty singer-songwriter types are clogging up the top five: Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” at #3, Teddy Swims’ former chart-topper “Lose Control” at #4, and Hozier’s new “Too Sweet” debuting at #5. It makes sense that with all these solemn troubadour types having a pop moment, Hozier would swing back into the zeitgeist.

As you might expect, Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You also had a monstrous week on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album tallied 251,000 equivalent album units this week, 2024’s largest one-week total for an album so far. The vast majority of that total, 245,000, derives from streaming. The album’s 17 tracks combined for 324.31 million on-demand streams, the biggest streaming week ever for both Future and Metro and the biggest streaming week in general since Taylor Swift dropped 1989 (Taylor’s Version) back in April. The overall 251,000 figure for We Don’t Trust You is Metro’s largest as an artist and the second-largest for Future. Ironically, he only topped it with a 375,000-unit week for What A Time To Be Alive, his 2015 “mixtape” that marked the blooming of his partnership with new sworn enemy Drake.