Drake Praises Taylor Swift On New Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Featuring AI Tupac And Snoop Dogg Vocals

Yesterday, Drake officially released “Push Ups,” his response to Kendrick Lamar’s diss on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That” (America’s current #1 song). It was leaked days before and initially speculated to be AI. “Push Ups” also dissed Future, Metro Boomin, the Weeknd, Rick Ross, and Ja Morant. Later on Friday Drake posted a new track called “Taylor Made Freestyle” to social media.

“Taylor Made Freestyle” features AI vocals of Tupac Shakur (a hero of Lamar’s) and Snoop Dogg. Last year, AI Drake vocals became the center of controversy when they were used on a viral track called “Heart On My Sleeve.”

On “Taylor Made Freestyle,” the AI 2Pac addresses Drake like this:

Talk about him liking young girls, that’s a gift from me

Heard it on the Budden Podcast, it’s gotta be true

They told me the spirit of Makaveli is alive

In the n***a under 5’5″, so it’s gotta be you

Drake then raps that Lamar hasn’t responded to “Push Ups” because of Taylor Swift’s new album The Tortured Poets Department. “But now we gotta wait a fucking week ’cause Taylor Swift is your new Top,” he says, referring to TDE’s Top Dawg. “And if you ’bout to drop, she gotta approve/ This girl really ’bout to make you act like you not in a feud.” Toward the end, he adds, “Shoutout to Taylor Swift, biggest gangster in the music game right now” and “She got the whole pgLang on mute like that Beyoncé challenge.” Lamar appeared on a remix of Swift’s “Bad Blood” in 2015.

UPDATE: Snoop has responded to the song with a video on Instagram. “They did what? When? How? Are you sure? Y’all have a good night,” he said. “And to all… Why everybody calling my phone? Blowing me up..what the fuck? What happened? What’s going on? I’m going back to bed. Goodnight.” Watch it below.