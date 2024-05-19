Diddy Addresses Leaked Video Of Him Assaulting Cassie

A few days ago, surveillance video was released by CNN that showed Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting Cassie Ventura in 2016. Last year, Cassie sued Diddy for rape and repeated physical abuse. While that lawsuit was settled within a couple days, numerous other allegations about Diddy’s abuse and misconduct came to light. In March, federal agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami on suspicion of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

On Sunday, Diddy shared a video on his Instagram with the caption “I’m really sorry,” and a message that addressed the leaked surveillance video. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was fucked up, I hit rock bottom, and I make no excuses,” he said. “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now.”

“I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy, go into rehab, had to ask God for his mercy and grace,” Diddy continued. “I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Douglas H. Wigdor, a lawyer representing Cassie Ventura, shared this statement to CNN when the footage was released: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Yesterday the Los Angeles Daily News reported that LA county prosectors will not be charging Diddy over the incident, which took place in a Century City hotel, due to the statute of limitations.

REVOLT, the media company co-founded by Diddy in 2013, also released a statement. “We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent video circulation of our former chairman, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs,” it reads. “REVOLT stands in solidarity with all who have been a victim of abuse and remain committed to upholding the values and integrity our community expects from us.” Diddy stepped down as chairman last fall.

If you or someone you know is undergoing physical abuse, please visit www.thehotline.org or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.