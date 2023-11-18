Diddy And Cassie Reach Settlement In Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

On Thursday, it was reported that Cassie was suing Sean “Diddy” Combs for rape and repeated physical abuse. Yesterday, it was revealed that they had reached a settlement.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie, née Casandra Ventura, said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Mr. Combs said in a statement: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

The allegations had involved Combs controlling every aspect of Ventura’s life, including her housing and her career, and supplying her with and urging her to take “copious amounts of drugs.” The suit also said that Combs beat Ventura “multiple times per year.” When he saw Ventura speaking to a talent agent, he “pushed her into a car and kicked her repeatedly in the face, making her bleed.”

There were also claims of blowing up Kid Cudi’s car after Cassie became romantically linked with him. Ventura said she was also forced “to engage in a fantasy of his called ‘voyeurism,’” where he would coerce her into having sex with male sex workers while Combs watched and filmed the intercourse. There were also allegations of rape toward the end of their relationship in 2018.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.