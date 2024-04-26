Slipknot Unveil New Drummer, Concluding Metal Musical Stools

Last night, before headlining this weekend’s second edition of the Las Vegas festival Sick New World, Slipknot played a warmup gig at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, CA. In doing so, they debuted their new full-time drummer. He was of course wearing a mask, but any Maggot will tell you it’s Eloy Casagrande, who left the long-running Brazilian band Sepultura last month. Casagrande announced his departure from Sepultura in an Instagram post, writing that “decisions needed to be made thinking about new cycles that will come.” By joining Slipknot, Casagrande has finished a weird story about three metal bands basically pulling off a three-team trade.

Up until last year, Slipknot’s drummer was Jay Weinberg, veteran of a bunch of different groups and son of E Street Band legend Max. Weinberg joined Slipknot in 2014, replacing founding drummer Joey Jordison, who passed away in 2021. Last year, Slipknot fired Weinberg, and Weinberg pronounced himself “heartbroken and blindsided.” Last month, Weinberg announced that he’d joined the long-running California band Suicidal Tendencies. All they wanted was a drummer! Just one drummer!

Three years before Jay Weinberg joined Slipknot, Eloy Casagrande joined a decidedly post-peak version of Sepultura. (He replaced Jean Dolabella, who replaced the band’s great founding drummer Igor Cavalera.) Sepultura did not seem especially thrilled about Casagrande’s departure, and they announced that they’d replaced him with 21-year-old American Grayson Nekrutman, who’d been a member of the perpetually unstable Suicidal Tendencies lineup for about a year. Congrats to Grayson Nekrutman, who will presumably join Slipknot in a decade or so.

Slipknot’s debut album turns 25 in June and the band played five songs from it last night, as well as “Prosthetics” for the first time in five years. Watch some video below and enjoy our drummer diagram up top.