A brand new music festival called Sick New World launched this past spring in Las Vegas, bringing together some of the biggest names in Y2K-era nu-metal with others from the expanded alt-metal/heavy alternative world, topped off with some hip young acts from the hardcore and electronic worlds. Today the fest has announced its lineup for 2024.

Sick New World 2024 will take place April 27 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. System Of A Down will return to headline for a second straight year alongside co-headliners Slipknot. Other names near the top of the poster include A Perfect Circle, Alice In Chains, Bring Me The Horizon, Danny Elfman (eyeballs emoji), Swans (eyeballs emoji again), Slowdive(!), and Primus. The lineup features cool cult concerns from the world of shoegaze (Drop Nineteens), slowcore (Duster), and post-hardcore (Have A Nice Life) and metalcore heavy hitters like Knocked Loose, Drain, and Code Orange. We’re talking Babymetal, Trash Talk, Sevendust, Helmet, Static-X, Vein, Fleshwater, and many more, all jumbled together in the Vegas sun.

In other words, it sounds like a blast — like Ozzfest and ’90s-vintage Lollapalooza got married and took a family vacation to Vegas. Ticket information is available here.