Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

Sick New World is a new rock music festival experimenting with an intriguing combination of styles. The fest, coming to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023, will be headlined by some of the biggest names in the late ’90s and early 2000s nu-metal scene including System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, and Incubus, as well as names like Papa Roach, Evanescence, Chevelle, Coal Chamber, Soulfly, P.O.D., Sevendust, Orgy, and Hoobastank further down the poster.

The undercard also has a bunch of today’s best hardcore bands including the seemingly omnipresent Turnstile, Fiddlehead, and Scowl. Other acts of note: Sisters Of Mercy (their first US show in 14 years), Ministry, Filter, Mr. Bungle, 100 Gecs(!), HEALTH, Flyleaf (reunited with original vocalist Lacey Sturm), Machine Girl, KMFDM, Melvins, Killing Joke, Cradle Of Filth, Body Count, Placebo, She Wants Revenge, Monster Magnet, Narrow Head, Superheaven… the list goes on. And right there near the top of the poster sit Death Grips, in what for now stands as their first live show since 2019.

Tickets are available here starting with a special 11/11 presale for US residents.