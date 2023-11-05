Slipknot Announce Departure Of Drummer Jay Weinberg Then Delete Post

On Sunday afternoon, Slipknot posted a statement on their social media announcing the departure of drummer Jay Weinberg. A few hours later, they deleted the post.

“We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years,” reads the statement, which is still up on the band’s website. “No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it. But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

Weinberg joined the band in 2014 as a replacement for Jordison, a founding member of the band who parted ways with the group in 2013. (Jordison passed away in 2021.) Weinberg’s last show performing with Slipknot was on Friday at the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico.

Earlier this year, in June, the band announced that they had parted ways with longtime keyboard/sample player Craig Jones. As they also did with the posts about Weinberg, they deleted their statement soon after — though Jones did not rejoin the band.