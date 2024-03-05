Fired Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Joins Suicidal Tendencies

Last fall, nu-metal veterans Slipknot fired Jay Weinberg, a move the drummer said left him “heartbroken and blindsided” when he received the call. He attended the Grammys last month, where “Hive Mind” from his final album with Slipknot was nominated for Best Metal Performance, and today he announced he’s joining thrash legends Suicidal Tendencies. Weinberg replaces Greyson Nekrutman, who quit the band to go join Sepultura.

“When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I’ve loved and considered creative home for 20 years, I think of Suicidal Tendencies,” Weinberg’s Instagram post reads. “A foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal, and hardcore.”

He continued:

Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I’ve been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band’s incredible history. It’s an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can’t wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week! See you all in the pit!

Slipknot are on the lineup for next month’s Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, but have not yet announced Weinberg’s replacement.