Sean Combs’ Homes Raided By Federal Agents

In November, Cassie sued Sean “Diddy” Combs for rape and repeated physical abuse. Since then, a plethora of allegations have come out against the hip-hop mogul. This afternoon, his properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents.

A source told NBC News that three women and a man have been interviewed by federal officials about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” HSI said in a statement.

Since Cassie’s lawsuit, which was settled in November, two lawsuits of sexual assault were filed that same month. In December, Combs and two other men were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl. Last month, Lil Rod accused Combs of sexual misconduct.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.