Diddy Accused Of Sexual Assault In Two More Lawsuits

Diddy has been accused of sexual assault in two more lawsuits that were filed this week right before the deadline of the Adult Survivors Act, which temporarily waived the statute of limitations for civil sexual abuse cases in New York.

As The Daily Beast reports, one of the lawsuits was filed by a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal, who claims that Diddy — real name Sean Combs — drugged and raped her in 1991, and that he “videotaped his crime and distributed the tape to others in the music industry, causing severe harm to Ms. Dickerson-Neal’s reputation, career prospects, and emotional well-being.”

Per the suit Dickerson-Neal “reluctantly agreed to an early dinner” with Combs in January 1991, while visiting New York City on winter break as a student at Syracuse University. “During their date, Combs had intentionally drugged [her], resulting in her being in a physical state where she could not independently stand or walk,” the suit reads. “Driving first to a music studio where she could not get out of the car, Combs proceeded to a place he was staying to sexually assault her.” Soon after the alleged assault, Dickerson-Neal was allegedly told by Jodeci’s DeVante Swing that “everyone” saw her “sex tape” at the studio; Swing stated at the time that he was afraid of speaking out against Combs.

And as Rolling Stone first reported, another lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault was filed by a woman identified only as Jane Doe. The suit accuses Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall of raping the plaintiff and a friend in 1990 or 1991. The suit states that the assaults took place after Doe and her friend met Diddy and Hall at the MCA Records offices in New York, which led to an invitation back to Hall’s apartment.

“While at Hall’s apartment, Jane Doe was offered more drinks and was coerced into having sex with Combs,” the suit reads. After Combs finished doing his business, Jane Doe laid in bed, shocked and traumatized. As she was in the process of getting dressed, Hall barged into the room, pinned her down and forced Jane Doe to have sex with him.”

The suit states that she later talked to her friend and learned that she “had been forced to have sex with Combs and Hall in another room.” A few days later, the filing says that Combs visited the place where Jane Doe and her friend were staying. “He was irate and began assaulting and choking Jane Doe to the point that she passed out,” it reads. “Combs was searching for Jane Doe’s friend because he was worried that she would tell the girl he was with at the time what he and Hall had done to them.”

Last week Cassie sued Diddy for rape and repeated physical abuse over the course of their relationship. The next day, they reached a settlement. “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie shared in a statement at the time. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

In response to Dickerson-Neal’s suit, a spokesperson for Combs described it as “purely a money grab and nothing more.”

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.