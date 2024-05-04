Kendrick Lamar Alleges That Drake Is Hiding Another Child On New Diss Track “meet the grahams”

The shots are coming faster and getting more intense. Minutes after Drake dropped his seven-minute diss track “Family Matters,” which targets many of his superstar enemies and concludes with an allegation that Kendrick Lamar physically abuses his fiancée, Kendrick has released this third Drake diss of the week. This one has a bombshell allegation of its own.

On “meet the grahams,” each Kendrick verse is addressed to a member of Drake’s family. He tells Drake’s son Adonis that he’s sorry he has to have Drake for a father, instructs him to never code switch and to always be proud of his Blackness, and invites him to be mentored by Kendrick instead. He tells Drake’s parents that he thinks people like Drake should die. He also alludes to some allegations that have swirled around Drake for a while: “And we’ve gotta raise our daughters knowing there’s predators like him lurkin’.”

Eventually, the big revelation hits: Just as Pusha T famously revealed Adonis’ existence in his 2018 Drake disembowelment “The Story Of Adidon,” Kendrick now asserts that Drake is hiding another child, an 11-year-old daughter. He finishes up by rapping directly at Drake, rattling off a series of Drake’s character flaws and supposed lies — including a hint at even more hidden children scattered around the world.

Drake has been at war with seemingly the entire rap world, but Kendrick has been single-mindedly focused on destroying Drake in these songs. Is it working? Listen below.