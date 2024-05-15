Zach Bryan Recovering From “Traumatizing” Car Crash

Mindy Small/Getty Images

May 15, 2024 By Danielle Chelosky

Zach Bryan doesn’t have the best luck on the road. The country star was arrested in September following an incident with highway patrol; over the weekend, Bryan got into a bad car accident on his way to his show in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to his girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia.

Yesterday, LaPaglia — aka influencer Brianna Chickenfry — posted a TikTok explaining that she was going through a lot. “I’m just going to rant for a second because I think I’m nearing a mental breakdown and I’ve been living on a bus for the past month so that doesn’t help,” she said. “Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side car crash. It flipped a bunch of times, everything shattered and thank God we had our seatbelts on but there was a lot of blood and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other.”

“After the ambulance came and he got all stitched up, we were like, ‘Oh my God, it didn’t hit an artery,” she continued. “It was just a huge gash, we were OK, we are happy and alive.”

Bryan hasn’t posted about or discussed the incident, and his massive tour is still far from over. Watch LaPaglia’s TikTok below.

@ihatebriannachickenfry♬ original sound – Brianna LaPaglia

