Zach Bryan Announces The Quittin Time Tour ’24 With Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, & More

The rugged grassroots country star Zach Bryan released his self-titled album last Friday, and according to projections, he and Kacey Musgraves have a chance to become the latest country artists to top the Hot 100 this summer with their duet “I Remember Everything.” While riding high on all those streams, Bryan has announced the latest list of chances to see his acclaimed live show.

All throughout next year, Bryan’s Quittin Time Tour ’24 will carry him through the arenas and stadiums of North America. It’s a robust schedule that starts in early March and wraps up in mid-December, with a few breaks threaded into the itinerary and a noteworthy cast of rotating openers. Among those who’ll do shows with Bryan in 2024: Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Turnpike Troubadours, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner, the Middle East (the Aussie band’s first US shows in 14 years), and “Holy Roller” duet partner Sierra Ferrell. Check out the full schedule below.

TOUR DATES:

03/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

03/07 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

03/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^

03/10 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *^

03/12 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center *^

03/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

03/15 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

03/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

03/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^

03/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC *^

03/25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *^

03/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

03/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

04/26 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *^

04/29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center *^

05/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *^

05/05 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

05/06 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *^

05/09 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center *^

05/13 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *^

05/14 – North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *^

05/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *^

05/18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center *^

06/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena #^

06/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena #^

06/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High #^

06/22 – Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest

06/26 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium +^

07/30 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center @^

07/31 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center @^

08/03 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum @^

08/04 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum @^

08/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field %^

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

08/14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium +^

08/17 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium +^

08/20 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center @^

08/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium %^

08/25 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center @^

11/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @^

11/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place @^

11/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena @^

11/22 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome @^

11/23 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome @^

11/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center @^

11/27 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center @^

11/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center @^

12/03 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena @^

12/04 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena @^

12/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center @^

12/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center @^

12/13 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center @^

12/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center @^

* The Middle East

+ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

% Turnpike Troubadours

! Sheryl Crow

# Sierra Ferrell

@ Matt Maeson

^ Levi Turner