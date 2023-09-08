Zach Bryan has been arrested in Vinita, Oklahoma on obstruction charges. According to TMZ, Bryan was booked into Craig County Jail on September 7 and charged with “Obstruction Of Investigation,” then released on bond.

As TMZ notes, Bryan’s Instagram Story had a photo of farmland seen from a car window with the caption, “On the road again, gonna go see the birds win.” Bryan is a big fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, who are due to play against the Patriots in Massachusetts on Sunday. It’s possible Bryan was in his car on his way to the game.

In a post to Twitter, Bryan gave a statement about what happened:

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.

Bryan’s self-titled album debuted atop the Billboard 200 this week and its Kacey Musgraves collab “I Remember Everything” debuted at #1 on the Hot 100.