A Charli XCX press cycle is always fun, and this one is no different. The pop star is releasing her new album Brat next month, and she teased the song “360” during a surprise stunt in Brooklyn last week. That song is out now, and it comes with a music video featuring Julia Fox, Chloë Sevigny, Gabbriette, Alex Consani, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, A. G. Cook, Hari Nef, Isamaya Ffrench, Matisse Andrews, Quenlin Blackwell, Sakura Bready, Chloe Cherry, Greer Cohen, Anna Collins, Blizzy McGuire, Tess McMillan, Salem Mitchell, Peri Rosenzweig, Richie Shazam, and Niki Takesh.

“360” follows the singles “Von Dutch,” “Club Classics,” and “B2B.” On Monday, Charli made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, during which The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose told Charli that “Von Dutch” is her favorite song. Will “360” change her mind? Maybe. Check it out below.

Brat is out 6/7 via Atlantic.