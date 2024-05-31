We’ve Got A File On You: Neil Finn

We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc.

By this point in Crowded House’s career, you can expect a new album from the band to feature gorgeous music and heartfelt lyrics. The group’s latest, Gravity Stairs, is certainly no exception: It’s a collection of ornate, breezy pop with nods to summery ’60s tunes (“Oh Hi”), moody sonic pastiches (the soulful “Magic Piano”), and baroque indie (The National-esque “Teenage Summer”). Out today, Gravity Stairs also exudes sweet nostalgia: Closing tune “Night Song” feels like a low-lit jazz number, while “Some Greater Plan (For Claire)” calls to mind the lovely heartache of a long-ago late night out.

Despite such consistency, frontman Neil Finn isn’t averse to mixing things up. “I changed a few titles every now and again, just to keep the record company on their toes,” he says lightly. For example, as Gravity Stairs was in the midst of production, he switched up a name. “My grandson reminded me that the peak of the song that was going out [as a single] was actually ‘Teenage Summer’ and not ‘Life’s Imitation’ as it had previously been called,” Finn says. “He said, “I love that song, ‘Teenage Summer,’ papa,” and the light went off and I went, ‘Oh, the children have spoken.'”

The requestor wasn’t Finn’s grandson Buddy — who was a charming presence on Finn’s pandemic-era streaming sessions, dubbed Fangradio, and later appeared with the group at Glastonbury — but another grandson, Mania. “He wasn’t really out and about as a spokesperson or commentator at that point [of Fangradio],” Finn notes. “He was too little. But now he’s definitely making up for lost ground.” When it’s noted Finn starts the family members early, he quips with his usual light humor, “We’ve got mach two — well, probably mach three — version of Crowded House to groom now.”

An ever-evolving lineup is par for the course for Crowded House, the ornate-pop band formed in the mid-1980s after the breakup of Split Enz. Today, the group is a family affair, with Finn’s sons Liam and Elroy in the lineup alongside keyboardist Mitchell Froom — who produced the group’s first three albums — and co-founding guitarist Nick Seymour. Of course, it’s just one of many Finn-heavy bands Neil’s been in — with others being the beloved new wave trailblazers Split Enz, with older brother Tim, and the Pajama Club with wife Sharon. But the dynamic within Crowded House in 2024 is typically loving and irreverent.

“On the last tour of America, Liam was delivering some pretty good shows out front of the Crowded House shows,” Finn says, referencing his song’s penchant for witty banter. “He’s evolving all the time too. But it’s completely mad. I don’t know where he gets it from. But he certainly is stepping up to the plate now. And there’s a lot of trust in the band. We’ve been throwing asides and Elroy’s generally pretty quiet at the back — but he’s now getting a few killer one-liners and putting me in my place on a few occasions, which is good. It’s healthy.”

As it so happens, Liam Finn calls on FaceTime at one point during our talk, which took place as Neil called in from Auckland, New Zealand, from his “little room that I disappear into every day to write and do interviews.” The hour-long conversation covered Crowded House’s new album and touring history, as well as Neil’s other bands — Split Enz and Fleetwood Mac — and his time in the orbit of Flight Of The Conchords and Bluey.

Crowded House’s Gravity Stairs (2024)

This is the second record with the lineup that Crowded House has coalesced around in the last couple of years. You’ve also been able to go out and tour as well with it. How did that affect the music this time around?

NEIL FINN: It’s really a lovely thing that this time when we put a record out, we can actually go on tour and support. Last time we put a record out [2021’s Dreamers Are Waiting], it was in the midst of lockdowns and pandemics and we kept delaying. We can coordinate a lot more this time.

We became a really good band on the course of that touring, as bands do. The more gigs you do, the more trust you develop. We started to jam. There’s just more flamboyance, more extravagance. And watching people develop is exciting. So I think we’re gonna burst out of the blocks with this album. We know it’ll be a great album to play live. We’re really excited about it.

How long ago did you start working on Gravity Stairs?

FINN: A year and a half ago — and maybe it was even more like two years. We were touring Australia and we decided we would have two weeks in Byron Bay at a rehearsal studio, which was actually a studio, and we thought, “We’ll record it. You never know, we might get some new songs out of it.” As it turns out, the recording was quite fruitful. We connected with a local engineer called Steven Schram, who ended up producing and engineering the whole record with us. The first song we got was “Magic Piano,” and we got three or four others that have become key songs on the record. It’s the old-fashioned, band-on-the-floor [approach], working things out and playing as a whole live band.

We disappeared for a while and sent files to each other, and then we got together again in LA and did the same thing for another week in Los Angeles and then, eventually, back in New Zealand we had another session to pick up the last few. In between, we were working on them individually and trying our ideas out and sending files to each other and having them dismissed or disappear off the session by the time you got it back. That’s like being a band in slow motion.

That’s the best of both worlds. You have the really intense in-person sessions where you get that energy. And then you can take it back and do the studio stuff and see what overdubs you can do and things like that.

FINN: That’s right. In a recording studio, when you’re all together, the downside of that is that you might have an idea, but you can’t quite verbalize it or elaborate on it, so it gets dismissed, and you don’t get a chance to see it. Whereas on your own, you can actually make it real and try it out. It still sometimes gets dismissed. [Laughs.] But at least you get a chance to work out what it is that vague thing that you’re thinking, it becomes concrete. It’s quite a nice way to work.

I think next time we record, we will spend six weeks continuous, because there is something to be said for the speed and the dynamic of the band being able to be there for every development. That speeds things up.

I love that this current lineup has Mitchell Froom, who of course, was there early on in Crowded House, and then you have Liam and Elroy. It’s a nice bridging of generations. What they individually bring to the sound is a really interesting mix.

FINN: It’s been enormously successful in terms of the development of the band. We’ve come a long way. And [that’s] what was exciting about the idea when it when it dropped was all of these people are deeply connected to the soul and the origin of the band, but they all bring new angles.

We hadn’t worked with Mitchell for a long time. But there’s something reassuring about his hand and the way he plays keys, which is quite Crowded House. But he’s also moved on too. And certainly Liam and Elroy both developed into really good songwriters and great arrangers, and they’ve been able to amass their own experience as musicians. They bring a lot. It leads us on into fresh angles.

My favorite song is “Some Greater Plan (For Claire),” which has such a lovely backstory; you used your father’s war diary. How did you end up wanting to use that?

FINN: Dad’s sadly no longer with us. He would have been 102, but he made it to 98, which was pretty damn good. But he had these very exhaustive war diaries that he kept for the whole time he was in the Second World War. My brother Tim had them and reminded me of a great story of him going to the Baglioni Ballroom in Florence. It was the officer’s quarters. They had a dance going with a jazz band playing and he snuck in, because he wasn’t an officer, with his friends.

They’d been out on the lash that night, as the Irish say. And he looked across the room and there was this glamorous girl who has turned out to be a diplomat’s daughter. He says in his diary, “She was out of my league, but I asked her to dance and she said, ‘Yes.'” And then they started a lovely two-week, three-week romance while he was in Florence.

It became part of the family mythology, because dad only knew about six phrases of Italian, but he’d bring them out every time we went to a restaurant or something. [Finn affects a slight Italian accent to imitate his dad speaking] “Arrivaderci!” or “Grazi!” “Prego!” And my mother would roll her eyes and go, “I suppose that’s what [she] used to say.” It became a joke in the family. That was the origin of the first verse of the song. And then it became a little bit more universal in its intent as it goes on. But it’s a lovely story. That’s what you want when you get caught up in the romance of a moment.

Do you have other favorite songs on the record?

FINN: Oh, it’s always a hard question, because you love them equally, these kids that you fashion out of clay and wires and keys. One really nice aspect of the album is that there’s some really lovely collaboration. There’s a song called “Thirsty” which I wrote with Elroy. He had this beautiful bed of chords and an arrangement that he brought forward, which was just an instrumental thing, and I found a really sweet melody to go with it.

[Laughs.] The first line I got was, “How come some people never get thirsty?” And it always seemed a little bit like, “Can I really get behind that thought?” Even though it’s completely true and we know people that never drink water. But I had to find some deeper significance. And Elroy helped me out with that, by saying that the young kids these days say if you’re thirsty, you’re wanting to hook up with people. It’s a new expression. I was so relieved to hear that, because I had another angle all of a sudden. And “How come some people never get thirsty?” is about reluctance to get involved with people. That’s the lyric that emerged from it.

With all of my lyrics, they’re a little ambiguous in places. I like to leave doors open for people to have their own imagining. But that’s the setting of it, is a reluctance to jump in and get involved—probably because of the fear of past experience and things going badly wrong. It was a lovely development from Elroy and I talking about what the intent of the song should be. And a most welcome thing to be working with my son like that.

That’s another nice generational kind of bridge too. And the younger people know all the slang.

FINN: There’s some really strange expressions out there. The internet is full of really unfortunate terminology. The language hasn’t been boosted by the terms “podcast” or “hashtag.” [Laughs.] They’re not really evocative things that we all talk about every day. You know, “selfies.” There’s no romance in the new terminology that I’m aware of. Perhaps we’ll enter a new zone and people will be a bit more inventive.

Split Enz (1977-1984; Various Years After)





Split Enz have done several reunion performances over the years — but I realized that this year marks 40 years since the band’s final album, See Ya ‘Round, and the band splitting up for the first time. When you think about that, what does that bring up for you?

FINN: Well, we just had a little gathering where we managed to enjoy each other’s company again. It just doesn’t happen very often, so it was really nice to be [together]… [There’s] a lot of eccentric and wonderful people in the band, all very individual. Most bands that mean anything have that unlikely blend of people. And you’re always connected to a band, no matter what. When we’re sitting in the room together, it’s like we’re picking it up the pieces from 40 years ago. It doesn’t feel like it’s any different. The conversation’s the same; it’s just as ridiculous.

You never quite leave a band. I’ve got two now; I’m still in the second one. And I’ve never quite left the first one. My whole life is connected to being in bands. And then I went and joined Fleetwood Mac. So it’s like getting to the ridiculous point now where I’m defined by the bands I’ve been in.

[Split Enz] sort of did break up; we did a farewell tour. And we have done a couple of spells of touring since then. But in a way, it never breaks up because the people [are] always feeling quite connected. There’s little points of emotion that come out about songs and the way they happened and people’s memories of them. It’s just like…people haven’t let it go. There’s a little — “No, that was my part!” “No, I wrote that!” — that we’re still arguing about after all this time. There’s still emotion attached to it. It’s kind of surprising.

In America, it’s always struck me how interesting it was that the intro for Split Enz was being on TV shows like Solid Gold. There’s a clip with Dionne Warwick introducing you and the dancers behind you which in hindsight seems so absurd. Do you have any strong memories of that appearance specifically?

FINN: Well, I think we might have done Solid Gold twice, actually. [Editor’s note: That’s right; see below!] When you come in from another part of the world, you just get told, “We’ve got this chance to put you on Solid Gold.” I’d never seen it before. We’d never seen it before. So it was quite surprising to get there and found they put dancers on behind us. But we just embraced the hilarity of it, really, at the time and the ridiculous nature of show business and you go with it. I would probably in hindsight thought, “Well, that’s probably not something we should have done,” because it maybe confused our audience, that we were something we weren’t. But [with] the passage of time, I’m really, really happy that we did it. [Laughs.] And I would hope it’s online somewhere because I’m going to look it up now that we’ve talked about it.

It is!

FINN: I’m sure it’s kind of funny and quite a funny memory. [When] we did it again, Marilyn McCoo was the host, and she had on quite an extravagant outfit with all his bits of material hanging off it. I remember Eddie Rayner, our keyboard player who had a habit of dropping clangers, as we called them, told her, “Oh, that’s a lovely dress. How did you get the rails out?”

[Laughs.] How did she respond?

FINN: She kind of laughed at and kind of didn’t really. But that was memorable, the things you remember

And you were on American Bandstand — and when you’re talking about bands in America, that show was the king.

FINN: We had a good run in America. True Colours nearly became a big record there. It stopped just short. And we had developed a really good live audience in the US and Canada. But geography kills you, in a way; we just didn’t turn up enough, really. So it petered out a little bit in the U.S.

But there’s people like Eddie Vedder, who was a big Split Enz fan, and that was the beginning of that relationship. These things resonate beyond any mainstream success. Things get remembered, and interesting things happen as a result.

I think Eddie pretty much shows up to every Seattle show you do.

FINN: Yeah, if he’s around, he’s always at the show. And he often gets up. He’s a very good friend and his family, we’re pretty tight. It’s been an enduring relationship ever since he came to New Zealand and put up a flare when he came down here on I think it was [Pearl Jam’s] Vitalogy record. We took him to the beach and he had to get rescued by the lifesavers out there. He got pulled in from the surf and, luckily, survived the undertow.

Is the surf more intense than down there?

FINN: The west coast, where we go to the beach and we took him that day, is renowned for being pretty ferocious surf. He’s a great swimmer; he would have been fine. But he just got a little bit out of his depth and the lifesavers had to had to go and fetch him in the inflatable.

The All-Star Project 7 Worlds Collide (2001; 2009)

He wouldn’t have been able to do 7 Worlds Collide. How did you end up getting everybody together? Because when you look at all the people that were there — Eddie Vedder, Johnny Marr, Phil Selway and Ed O’Brien of Radiohead, Tim Finn — it’s a marvel of scheduling.

FINN: The first time it happened, it was just a fluky moment where…Ed O’Brien was at the beach on a holiday and we were talking about that thing that happens when you’re in a band: You meet people briefly and you have a little exchange and it’s real nice and often people go, “It’ll be great to do something together, someday,” and it never happens. We went, “Well, maybe we should just set up a couple of shows and ring up a few people that we’ve met and see if they want to come and do a collective.”

As it turned out, I had just met Johnny Marr at the Royal Albert Hall. We’d done a benefit for Linda McCartney. I rang him and it came at a good time for him. He was in between things, and he thought it sounded romantic and wonderful and said “Yep!” straightaway. I rang Eddie and he was in Hawaii at the time and said, “You want to come and do this thing? You can think about it; let me know.” And he went, “No, no, I’m in.” Straightaway. “Yeah, I’ll come.” I went, “Okay, well, but just give it some thought.” [Laughs.] I didn’t believe that he could decide that easily. But it was just remarkably easy to organize, as it turned out.

What was the most gratifying thing about playing together? When you throw a bunch of people together, you never know what’s going to happen. And that was just so remarkably successful and moving, especially the first one—and the second record too.

FINN: The first one was just gigs. And in a way it was easier and a more universally joyful [experience]…We spent four days rehearsing a whole show with people we’d never played with before. It was an incredibly intense rehearsal. The first gig, we were really kind of nervous about whether this was going to come off. But it did really beautifully.

There’s something about when people have a combined will to make something work. And every one of those musicians was equally compelled and obsessed with trying to make a really good result. Then something joyous can happen, you know? And it did.

We did those five shows at the same beautiful venue in Auckland, which actually is going to be restored. It’s been a wreck for the last 20 years since we did that. [7 Worlds Collide was] just a beautiful one-off. There were no careers to consider, particularly. And that was nice. Everyone stepped out of their lives and just did music for the sake of music and hanging out with good people. And those friendships have endured.

What was the most surprising thing about working with everybody? Was there anything you didn’t expect that to happen, either musically or personally?

FINN: Just the insecurities that you encounter that you can coach each other through. You’re always looking at other people and [thinking], “It looks like they’ve got it down. They’ve really got it going on,” and they don’t suffer the insecurities that you do. And when you work together, you find out that they do — and you find out that you can rise above your own by helping people over their personal humps. I don’t want to specify that particularly, but everyone was outside of their comfort zone in a big way. Ed and Phil had never played outside Radiohead since they were kids. So it was actually really challenging for them.

And I made [the musicians] learn all of my own songs — and we did a few other [songs] as well, but it was predominantly my set. So I had the insecurity of going, “Oh my God, these people, I’m making them learn all these songs, and it’s just so unfair.” [Laughs.] And they were going, “Oh my God, I can’t play this, I’m going to let everybody down.” To see people reduced to how it would be when you first work with a band, and everybody’s just flailing around trying to figure out how to make something work, that was the interesting part of it for me — [and then] to see us become a really credible live band in about five days, having started off sounding pretty flaky.

There was an amazing show of the Southern Lights, which is the same as the Northern Lights. Aurora Australis they call it. You never see it on the west coast of New Zealand where I was — or hardly ever, it’s very rare. And when almost the last night we were rehearsing, where things are starting to sound a bit better, we had a big show of the Southern Lights, and we all went out and stood and gasped in wonder at the that this thing. And we woke up the next morning, and there was absolutely pristine, perfect surf. So I took those as a very good omens. And so we went into the first gig with a little bit of belief.

Did Johnny Marr suggest that you guys do “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out”? Or was that your idea?

FINN: I think I suggested it. At the time, he hadn’t been performing Smiths songs at all. I think it might have been the first time that he ventured into that, or very close to the first time he’d ventured into that. And we did “How Soon is Now?” as well. It was such a joy to do that. And it really gave him a buzz as well, to know that they could exist. I mean, he should be able to enjoy his legacy. And that’s what I said to him: “Look, I know you don’t sing these songs, but you should be able to enjoy what you created. Can we do them? I’ll try and give it my best shot.” But I think we did a lovely version of “There is a Light.” It had a nice feeling about it.