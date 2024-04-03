Last month, Charli XCX released “Von Dutch,” the lead single from her upcoming new album Brat. A couple weeks later, she debuted the SOPHIE tribute song “So I” during a performance at the Billboard Women In Music event. Today, Brat has an official release date — June 7 — and two more singles, “Club Classics” and “B2B.”

In a recent interview with Vogue Singapore, Charli addressed critics of her Brat cover art: “They were like, ‘Why isn’t she going to be on the cover? She needs to be on the cover.’ Why should anyone have that level of ownership over female artists?”

“I wanted to go with an offensive, off-trend shade of green to trigger the idea of something being wrong,” she continued .I’d like for us to question our expectations of pop culture—why are some things considered good and acceptable, and some things deemed bad? I’m interested in the narratives behind that and I want to provoke people. I’m not doing things to be nice.”

Check out “Club Classics” and “B2B” and the Brat tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “360”

02 “Club Classics”

03 “Sympathy Is A Knife”

04 “I Might Say Something Stupid”

05 “Talk Talk”

06 “Von Dutch”

07 “Everything Is Romantic”

08 “Rewind”

09 “So I”

10 “Girl, So Confusing”

11 “Apple”

12 “B2B”

13 “Mean Girls”

14 “I Think About It All The Time”

15 “365”

TOUR DATES:

06/01 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera (Live) – SOLD OUT

06/07 London, UK @ Outernet (DJ Set) – SOLD OUT

06/11 New York, NY @ Knockdown Center (Live) – SOLD OUT

06/12 Chicago, IL @ Radius (Live) – SOLD OUT

06/15 Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine (Live) – SOLD OUT

06/19 Mexico City, Mexico @ Club Loo Loo (DJ Set) – SOLD OUT

06/21 Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Club Zig (DJ Set) – SOLD OUT

11/27 Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live Arena

11/28 London, UK @ The O2

11/29 Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

12/02 Glagow, UK @ OVO Hydro Arena

Brat is out 6/7 via Atlantic.