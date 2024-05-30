Sean “Diddy” Combs has been facing as a flood of allegations regarding physical and sexual abuse and sex trafficking. The rap mogul has been served with a slew of lawsuits, his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal agents (with an indictment reportedly on the way), and CNN surfaced security footage of his brutal attack on then-partner Cassie Ventura from 2016. As Combs’ downfall continues, a new report suggests hostility from one of his closest allies, the late Notorious B.I.G.

Rolling Stone, which published a massive Diddy investigation this week, has now shared an interview with Violetta Wallace, the mother of Christopher Wallace aka Biggie Smalls. Biggie was the biggest star on Bad Boy Records, the label founded by Combs, and Combs’ breakthrough hit as a recording artist under the name Puff Daddy was “I’ll Be Missing You,” a tribute to Biggie following his death.

“I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him,” Violetta told RS. “And you can quote me on that. Because I liked him. I didn’t want to believe all the awful things, but I’m so ashamed and embarrassed.” She added, “He needs to apologize to his mother. I hope to God he sits her down and spills his guts and apologize to her.”

In the larger feature, hip-hop photographer Monique Bunn said Biggie and his friend-turned-rival Tupac Shakur viewed Combs as a “corny executive.” At the time of his death, lawyers for Diddy and Biggie were battling over Biggie’s publishing rights, which further strained relations between the two of them. Bunn said Biggie was on the verge of leaving Bad Boy at the time of his death: “[Biggie] was absolutely about to leave Puff. I know for a fact [because] he told me that.” A separate source verified the claim, saying, “Everybody wanted to leave Puffy. Everybody leaves him.”