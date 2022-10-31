Exactly 60 years ago, the nightclub entertainer and Boris Karloff impersonator Bobby Pickett had a #1 hit about when you’re working in the lab late one night and your eyes behold an eerie sight. If there were any justice in the world, Bobby “Boris” Pickett And The Crypt-Kickers’ “Monster Mash” would return to #1 every Halloween, like it was “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Perhaps Kelly Clarkson, a lady with a few #1 hits of her own, can help.

On her Kelly Clarkson Show, Clarkson sings a different song every day, and she tends to go all-out for Halloween. Her Hocus Pocus cosplay take on “I Put A Spell On You,” from 2019, is required viewing. But Clarkson may have outdone herself today by turning “Monster Mash” into a grand, dramatic rock ballad. Clarkson and her bandmates, all in costume, played the song on a soundstage full of dry ice, using some deeply rudimentary special effects to make things spookier. Kelly did not attempt a Karloff accent. Instead, she howled out those “Monster Mash” lyrics like she was doing “Behind These Hazel Eyes.” If you can turn “the guests included Wolf Man, Dracula and his son” into a big howled-out money note, you can do anything. Witness the silliness below.

In related, today’s Two Minutes To Late Night video is a Jordan Olds original called “The Regular Guy Mash,” and it is funny.