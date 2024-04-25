Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Some Heart Classics With Ann And Nancy Wilson For Her Birthday

Today is Kelly Clarkson’s 42nd birthday. The pop singer has given us countless great covers on her show’s Kellyoke segment — including Bloc Party’s “Like Eating Glass” and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop” — and she celebrated the special occasion by inviting Seattle rock band Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson to sing some of their classics on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson teamed up with the Heart members for “Crazy On You,” “Alone,” and “Magic Man.” Heart also performed “Barracuda” for Clarkson. In addition, Clarkson tackled Olivia Rodrigo’s “Can’t Catch Me Now,” after previously singing Rodrigo’s “Vampire” on Halloween last year. Watch clips below.