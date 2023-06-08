In 2002, Anthony Kiedis opened the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ single “Can’t Stop” with these characteristically baffling lyrics: “Can’t stop, addicted to the shindig/ Chop Top, he says I’m gonna win big.” In recent months, that line has become a bit of a meme. Perhaps Kelly Clarkson wanted to get in on the fun, or perhaps Kelly Clarkson just loves her some Chili Peppers. Either way, Clarkson and her band opened today’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a cover of “Can’t Stop.”

Kelly Clarkson has covered the Chili Peppers before; she did “Under The Bridge” last year. That wasn’t exactly a surprise; Clarkson is a born balladeer. But it’s a little more surprising to hear her taking on that ultra-goofy Kiedis half-rapping style. Still, Clarkson’s version of “Can’t Stop” is fully straight-faced. If anything, she’s made “Can’t Stop” sound a little more vulnerable and emotional.

Given that The Kelly Clarkson Show is still putting out new episodes during the writers’ strike, maybe Kelly really is addicted to the shindig. (For what it’s worth, The Hollywood Reporter says that Kelly’s show “has guild writers — but tapes episodes in advance and thus has a bank of shows on which to draw.”) Below, check out the Kelly Clarkson “Can’t Stop” cover and the video for the Chili Peppers’ original.