The Kelly Clarkson cover song is back like it never left. The Kelly Clarkson Show, now a daytime-TV institution, resumed production after the writers’ strike ended, and Clarkson resumed her custom of singing a different song at the beginning of every episode. In the past month, she’s done songs like Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” and the Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (5000 Miles).” Now, we get to hear Kelly doing Bloc Party, which is just a cool thing.

On today’s episode, Kelly Clarkson sang a shortened version of “Like Eating Glass,” the opening track from Bloc Party’s 2005 classic Silent Alarm. Kele Okereke has a massive voice, but “Like Eating Glass” isn’t the kind of song that demands a bazooka-voiced belter like Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson doesn’t oversing the song, and she doesn’t try to fit any massive notes in, beyond the obvious “it’s so cooooold in this house” stuff. It’s a blast to see Clarkson and her band just rocking out to this one. Below, watch Clarkson’s cover and listen to Bloc Party’s original banger.

Brace yourself for the “Silent Alarm Turns 20″ headline to pop up on this website in about 15 months.