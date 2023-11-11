Kelly Clarkson Turned The Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” Into A Sad Piano Ballad

News November 11, 2023 11:21 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t discriminate when it comes to covers. Though she mainly sticks to pop hits, she tackled some modern rock classics earlier this year, like the Killers’ “Somebody Told Me” or the Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979.” On Friday, Clarkson sang the Proclaimers’ “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles),” which was a big hit in the US in 1993, several years after its initial release.

The singer teamed up with her music director Jason Halbert on piano for an emotionally charged, slow version of the otherwise idiosyncratic earworm. Watch the performance below.

