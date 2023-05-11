It’s been a couple of months since we’ve posted one of Kelly Clarkson’s daily cover songs, but rest assured that she has not stopped. In recent weeks, Clarkson has taken on some totemic pop classics: Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game,” the Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me.” She’s also teamed up with Tony nominee Lorna Courtney to revisit her own masterpiece “Since U Been Gone.” And today, she’s singing the Killers.

The Killers released their preening, flirty dance-rock single “Somebody Told Me” in 2004, the same year that Kelly Clarkson released “Since U Been Gone.” You could probably make a compelling argument that Kelly and the Killers are jointly responsible for introducing that era’s indie-hipster sensibilities to pop radio. On her show, Kelly has covered the Killers before; she did “Mr. Brightside” back in 2020. On today’s episode, she gave “Somebody Told Me” her customary casual, businesslike run-though, changing nothing and adding a couple of big notes without ever really changing her posture or facial expression.

It’s a little bit funny to hear Kelly singing about androgynous exes and never letting a rumor ruin her moonlight, but she never betrays any amusement whatsoever. Below, watch Kelly’s cover and the Killers’ original video.

This is a bit of a spoiler, but Kelly Clarkson will make her grand return to our column The Number Ones tomorrow morning.