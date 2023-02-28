Look, buddy, I don’t know what to tell you. Kelly Clarkson is going to keep covering beloved alt-rock chestnuts, and we are going to keep posting those covers. We post a lot of them, and people like to argue about it in the comments section, but honestly, it’s a fucking no-brainer. One of the greatest pop singers of her generation covers songs on her TV show every single day, and you never know when she’ll fuck around and be like, “I think I’ll do ‘Uninvited’ by Ruth Ruth today.” What are we supposed to do? Ignore it? (This is a hypothetical example, but I would very much like for Kelly Clarkson to cover “Uninvited” by Ruth Ruth.

Right now, Kelly Clarkson is on a big ol’ run. In the past few days, she’s given the Kelly treatment to Mazzy Star and MUNA. On today’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, she’s taken on “1979,” the coming-of-age hymn that the Smashing Pumpkins released in 1996. (Stereogum’s own Chris DeVille says that “1979” is “one of the most fun songs to play on guitar,” and I’ll take his word on it.)

It would be hard to imagine two singers with less in common than Billy Corgan and Kelly Clarkson. True to form, though, Kelly’s “1979” cover is mostly faithful to both the original record and its tone, but she also gets some big notes in there. Below, check out the Kelly Clarkson cover and the Pumpkins’ classic video.

Just last month, Two Minutes To Midnight rounded up members of bands like Touché Amoré, Deafheaven, and AFI for a metal version of “1979,” so I guess you can pick which cover you like better.