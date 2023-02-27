Way back in 2015, the Los Angeles trio MUNA were a Stereogum Band To Watch. Since then, MUNA have become bona fide indie-pop stars, and now they’re tipping towards something bigger. These days, MUNA are opening Taylor Swift stadium shows and getting covered by Kelly Clarkson. It’s pretty cool to watch it happen.

Since the very beginning of her daytime talk show, Kelly Clarkson has covered a whole lot of alt-rock stars; just last week, she did an impressive version of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.” Clarkson tends to go for the ’90s and early-’00s classics, but she, or whoever picks her songs, also pays attention to newer stuff. On today’s show, Kelly Clarkson took on a MUNA song, and it wasn’t an obvious one.

On her show today, Kelly Clarkson sang “Stayaway,” one of the sweeping synthpop jams from MUNA’s 2019 sophomore album Saves The World. That’s not one of MUNA’s bigger songs, so I’m guessing it only ended up on The Kelly Clarkson Show because someone really likes it. Clarkson’s shortened version is less synthy, but she really sells the drama of the original track. Check out the Clarkson cover and MUNA’s video for the original below.